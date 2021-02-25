Ontology Price Reaches $0.96 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $774.51 million and approximately $434.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00050598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00244289 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009685 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

