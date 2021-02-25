Opacity Achieves Market Cap of $5.16 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $5.16 million and $66,791.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00487762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00064235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00080152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.00461695 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

