Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $48,303.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00739794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00036775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00041434 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars.

