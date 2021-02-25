Open Predict Token (OPT) One Day Volume Tops $6,334.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $6,334.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005924 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.58 or 0.00724686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00036787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

