OpenDAO Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.69 or 0.00702535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003561 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

