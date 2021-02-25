Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of Opera stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Opera by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Opera by 350.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Opera by 142.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

