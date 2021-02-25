Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.
Shares of Opera stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $13.93.
About Opera
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.
