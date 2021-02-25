Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 11.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Opera traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 552,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 413,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Opera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Opera by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 350.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

