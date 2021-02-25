Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.90

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $13.67. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 16,676 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a PE ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 95,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

