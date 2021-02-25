Opium (OPIUM) Trading Down 39.1% Over Last 7 Days

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Opium has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.65 or 0.00018313 BTC on major exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $36.01 million and approximately $629,052.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.18 or 0.00491273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.04 or 0.00474038 BTC.

Opium Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

