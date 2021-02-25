Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,617. The company has a market cap of $454.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

