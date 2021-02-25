Oppenheimer Cuts Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $580.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE opened at $473.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $560.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Chemed’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chemed by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.