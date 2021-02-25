Oppenheimer Downgrades Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to Market Perform

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,147,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

