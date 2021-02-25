Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX (NYSE:SPXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPXC. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. 259,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 13.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SPX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SPX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPX by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

