OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at B. Riley

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

OPRX opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.22 million, a P/E ratio of -151.39 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

