OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Roth Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.75% from the company’s current price.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $869.22 million, a P/E ratio of -151.39 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. On average, analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in OptimizeRx by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.