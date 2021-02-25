Opus (OPT) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Opus has traded up 295.3% against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $723,065.77 and $140.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.46 or 0.00738017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00036833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

