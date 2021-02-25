Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.35

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.35 and last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 295966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

