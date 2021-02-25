Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) were down 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 3,082,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,098,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OEG shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $289.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

