Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0290 on Top Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $64.70 million and $14.91 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00725845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00031801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00036679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00040582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.