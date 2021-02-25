Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $192.40 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $192.40 million and approximately $34.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.72 or 0.00736654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00036835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00061220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

