Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 107,012 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 228.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,887 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

