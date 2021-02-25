Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 15,645 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TAP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

