Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 17,805 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Generac worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $322.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.54. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

