Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 28,294 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 149.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

NYSE:GD opened at $168.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.28. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $185.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

