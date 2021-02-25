Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 54,466 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 176.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 54,466 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,561,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,461,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,564.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

