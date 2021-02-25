Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 133,635 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,212,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,919,000 after acquiring an additional 910,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 31,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $2,098,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,719,089 shares of company stock valued at $125,800,991 over the last three months.

PINS stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

