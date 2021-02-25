Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,740 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.