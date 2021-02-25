Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 33,984 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

