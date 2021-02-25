Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 396,281 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 252.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,281 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

