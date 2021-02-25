Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 7,196 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $63.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

