Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 792,010 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 792,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.