Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $27,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $217.31 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $218.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

