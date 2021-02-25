Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

NYSE:OC opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.