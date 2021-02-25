Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,875 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.27 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

