Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.