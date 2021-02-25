Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.84 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,666,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 221,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

