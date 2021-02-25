Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.98 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.2% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Masimo stock opened at $251.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.21 and a 200-day moving average of $246.00. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

