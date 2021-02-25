Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,425 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $161.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average is $161.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.