Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.19 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

