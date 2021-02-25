Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

