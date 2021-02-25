Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 199,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,281 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $34,894,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 140,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $465.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.