Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.72 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $222.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.30 and its 200-day moving average is $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

