Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,161,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

