Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.94 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

