Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Discovery worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Discovery by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 253,438 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

