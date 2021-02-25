Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $166.23 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.35. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.