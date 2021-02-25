Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $8 Million Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,753.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.