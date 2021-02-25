Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snap by 127.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 909,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,810 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Snap by 13.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

