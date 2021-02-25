Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 37,280 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 151.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

Shares of A opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average is $111.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

