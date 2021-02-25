Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 6,289 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

